Recount requested in Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney race

One of the candidates for Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney has asked for a recount in a very close race.

Incumbent Diana O'Connell leads challenger Page Higginbotham by just 27 votes out of the more than 10,000 ballots that were cast on Nov. 5.

Higginbotham says his attorney filed a petition with the county Circuit Court on Wednesday to request the recount.

According to state law, both candidates will now select recount officials to conduct the recount.

The process will be overseen by a panel of three judges.