Red Cross asking for blood donations over the holidays

People interested in donating blood have numerous chances to do so this holiday season.

The American Red Cross is hosting several opportunities during which residents can come in and donate blood or platelets.

For people who come and donate between Nov. 18 and Dec. 18, the Red Cross will send them a $5 Amazon.com gift card through email, thanks to the support of Suburban Propane. Some restrictions may apply. Information is available at the link in the Related Links box.

Also, people who donate between Nov. 27 and 30 will get a special shirt.

At this time, the Red Cross says there is a critical need for type O blood donors.

With the busy holiday season here, potential donors might not come in, which could lead to delays in treatments for some patients that need blood.

Locally, people can make an appointment to donate at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center in Albemarle Square. The center is open from 11:45 am. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays except for Thanksgiving Day, and from 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays.

There are other donation events coming up, including Nov. 29 at the Omni Hotel from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Hydraulic Road from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 17 at Martha Jefferson Hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 18 at the Hospice of the Piedmont from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are also events coming up at the CFA Institute, Clark Hall at the University of Virginia, the UVA Red Cross Club, Planet Fitness at Fifth Street Station and more.

To make an appointment or find out about more local donation opportunities, click on the link in the Related Links box.