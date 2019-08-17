Regal Stonefield hosts special screening of "Overcomer"

Regal Stonefield showed a special screening of the new movie, "Overcomer," on Saturday afternoon.

The screening of the movie was sold out.

The movie featured Aryn Wright-Thompson, a native of Sanford, North Carolina.

Despite being from North Carolina, her family's roots are based in Charlottesville.

Her mother was a graduate of Charlottesville High School and her great-grandmother was the first woman of color to get a master's degree from UVA.

Wright-Thompson said getting the chance to show the movie in Charlottesville with her family was a special experience.

"I'm just so excited because I used to come to Charlottesville every month and I'm excited for everyone to see it and I hope everyone else is excited," said Wright-Thompson.

The movie tells the story of a high school coach who reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country after the town’s plant shuts down and people begin to move away.

"The movie really focuses on identity and it teaches people that God already knows who you are and that is who you should be and you should stop trying to be somebody else because you are already loved by God," said Wright-Thompson.

After the movie, she participated in a question and answer session with viewers.

The movie will be released on Aug. 23.