Registration open for Community Bridges 5K

Local groups that support affordable housing in the area will be the beneficiaries of this year's University of Virginia Community Bridges 5K Run/Walk.

These groups are the Charlottesville Public Housing Associated of Residents, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program, Habitat for Humanity, and the Piedmont Housing Alliance.

"The Community Bridges Race Committee, working with UVA President [Jim] Ryan, has chosen PHAR as a beneficiary of the race," said Mark Lorenzoni, the race director. "PHAR is one of four groups chosen; all are dedicated to addressing affordable housing needs in our community. This is a validation for PHAR and for the university's commitment to make a difference for lower-income community members."

Registration is now open and people who want to participate can sign up by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.

The race will take place Oct. 12 at 8 a.m., beginning at UVA's Chemistry Building on McCormick Road.

Participants will cross three bridges that connect UVA to the surrounding communities, including one near the Westhaven public housing neighborhood.