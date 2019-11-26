Registration open for Santa Fun Run

People can sign up now to help a local organization help people with developmental disabilities.

The sixth annual Great Charlottesville Santa Fun Run and Walk is coming up in Dec. 8.

All proceeds from the event will go toward funding the Arc of the Piedmont's building campaign to provide a larger day support center, where there are programs and services for residents of Charlottesville and the surrounding area who live with developmental disabilities.

The mile-long run/walk will start in front of the Spring Pavilion on the Downtown Mall.

The event will feature a visit from Santa, the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile, and the Grand Illumination tree as well as coffee, hot chocolate and cookies.

People are encouraged to either wear Santa costumes or dress like his elves.

Adults can register for $25 and children between three and 11 are $15. Children under the age of three are free.

