Registration open for city's CARE program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Registration is now open for an after-school program that operates during the winter and spring.

The Charlottesville After-school Recreation and Enrichment program, or CARE, is open to children between the ages of five and 12.

The program runs from Jan. 6 to June 5 on a weekly basis and on teacher workdays.

The city says parents will need to arrange transportation for their child/children to the program, which takes place at the Crow Recreation Center on Rose Hill Drive.

For more information, call (434) 970-3243 or click on the link in the Related Links box.

 
