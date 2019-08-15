Regulators to seek input on limiting surprise medical bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginians can soon tell regulators what the state should do to limit surprise medical bills.

The State Corporation Commission announced Wednesday that it will hold a public hearing in Richmond on Sept. 12 on high charges insured patients can face when a member of a medical team that treats them is not in their insurer's network.

The SCC is currently considering a proposed regulation that would require health plans managed by the state to mandate that hospitals and medical facilities in their network inform patients of potential out-of-network costs before any treatment is provided.

The regulations would not apply to emergency services.

 
