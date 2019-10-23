Rehabilitation work on I-64 bridge postponed by weather forecast

Work to rehabilitate a bridge on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County has been postponed for one week due to this weekend's weather forecast.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on the westbound I-64 bridge over Scottsville Road will now take place next weekend, beginning on Nov. 1.

Drivers should be aware there will be extended lane closures on I-64 beginning at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 and lasting through 6 a.m. Nov. 4.

Westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge and the entrance ramp from northbound Scottsville Road to westbound I-64 will be closed.

There may also be brief traffic stops on Scottsville Road while the contractor is using a process called hydro demolition to remove deteriorated concrete.

The contractor will also be applying a latex overlay to create a smoother ride for drivers and extend the service life of the bridge.

Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel periods.

This is part of an ongoing project that has already rehabilitated the eastbound I-64 bridge over Scottsville Road.

Maintenance work on the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 29 is also part of this project. Dates for that work has not yet been announced.