Reimbursement funding available for organic growers, processors

Organic food growers and processors can get some money back from their 2019 certification costs.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is offering reimbursements for up to 75 percent of those costs.

The funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Organic Program.

VDACS says growers and processors who successfully completed organic certification from a USDA accredited organic certifying agency between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019 are eligible to apply for reimbursement funding.

Applications are due no later than Dec. 1, and the reimbursements are limited to a maximum of $750 per category of certification.

These funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.

The application is available at the link in the Related Links box, and it should include a Commonwealth of Virginia W-9 tax form, a current copy of the applicant's organic certification from an accredited certification agency, and a dated and paid itemized invoice from that agency detailing the cost of the services rendered.