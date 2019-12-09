Relatives seek news of couple hurt in volcanic eruption

Whakaari or White Island - An active andesite stratovolcano, situated 48 km from the east coast of the North Island of New Zealand | Photo: Nine News Australia / YouTube
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Relatives of a newlywed American couple are desperately seeking information after learning the husband and wife were severely burned from a volcano eruption in New Zealand.

Barbara Barham told The Washington Post Monday that 32-year-old daughter Lauren Urey and 36-year-old husband Matthew Urey were on their honeymoon.  

Barham said the couple from Richmond, Virginia, had plans to visit a live volcano and weren't concerned about possible eruptions.

Barham said she got a call sometime later from Royal Caribbean asking if she'd heard from her daughter.

Then Matthew Urey's mother called and relayed a distressing voicemail from her son saying they had been burned.

They were taken to a hospital. Relatives have heard nothing since then.

 
