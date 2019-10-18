Remembering Flight 349

Sixty years ago, Piedmont Airlines Flight 349 crashed near Crozet, killing all but one person on board.

The crash occurred on Oct. 30, 1959 on Bucks Elbow Mountain.

The sole survivor of that crash, Phil Bradley, later led efforts to create a memorial at Mint Springs Valley Park in honor of the 26 victims of the crash.

Now a wheel from that plane is on display in the park.

Artist Mark Cline will be placing the wheel on the mountain to mark the 60th anniversary of the tragedy.

For now, the wheel has been placed next to the memorial, where it will be on display until Oct. 30