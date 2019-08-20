Remembering Hurricane Camille 50 years later

On Aug. 20, 1969, what was left of Hurricane Camille devastated parts of Nelson county. The storm hit overnight, without much of a warning.

By daybreak, the rural county was the site of destruction, where homes were swept away and lives changed forever.

The powerful storm popped on forecasters radars in August of 1969. The storm's track started in the Gulf and slammed Gulfport, Mississippi as a category five storm.

Warren Raines, who was 14 years old at the time, can recount seeing news reports from when the storm hit Mississippi.

"I remember remarking to my mother that Sunday evening," he said. "I said, 'Can you imagine such a thing as that happening to those poor people on the Gulf Coast?'"

He was unaware that what was left of the monster storm would make its way up to Central Virginia. Raines remembers the night of Aug. 19, 1969 vividly.

"They just called for a chance of showers. That was all that was going on," Raines said.

A phone call from a neighbor notified his family that those showers were dropping inches of rain and swelling the Tye River, which ran feet away from his home.

"The phone ringing like that in the middle of the night, we all got really curious. We ran in the room like what's going on. And he said, there's a lady on the phone saying Massie Mill was flooding," said Raines, recounting what his dad said.

The family decided to leave their home. They tried to drive to seek shelter but the engine of their station wagon died from floodwaters. That's when they tried to walk down Route 56 to one of the homes on higher ground. As they were walking, Raines remembers the water rising.

"It just out of the nowhere, seemed like it went from knee-deep to underneath my arms," Raines said. "We were all separated. The water was so swift, we were just grabbing anything we can."

The entire family held on to what they could to stand rushing floodwaters. As Raines was losing his grip, his life changed at that moment.

"My mother told me, 'Let go we'll catch you.' So I did let go and just as I got there they were gone. That was the last I saw of them. They were swept away," Raines said.

Raines and his brother, Carl Raines, Jr., spent the night in a tree.

By daybreak, the two were rescued and spent the day wandering around Massies Mill hoping to find their family.

"We could see the devastation. So many, homes, that were torn up. Automobiles all over the place," Raines said.

They went back to their family's home, which was still standing but the lower level was filled with mud, hoping someone was there. But it was empty.

As they continued to search for their loved ones, they didn't know the only family members to survive the raging floodwaters were them.

"We were orphaned in a matter of minutes," Raines said.

The bodies of their parents, 52-year-old Shirley Raines, 52-year-old Carl Raines, Sr., their 18-year-old sister Johanna Raines, and their younger brother nine-year-old Walker Raines, were found days later. It took almost two weeks to find his younger sister, seven-year-old Virginia Raines, was located two miles from the James River.

Raines described the tragic sight of seeing four caskets lined up at the funeral. The family had a graveside ceremony for the younger sister.

The brothers went to live with a family friend. Raines spent some time at a military school before returning to the family's home after he repaired it. He stayed there for more than a year.

Raines says he had a tough time living there. The family's home, which had always been filled with noise, was now a quiet place only filled with memories.

The traumatic events of Camille remain etched in the mountains of Nelson County and the minds of those who lived through it.

Eddie Loving also lost members of his family at the hands of the storm. His brother, four-year-old Harold Eugene Loving, and sister, 20-year-old Christine Loving Grooms, were among the 124 lives claimed by the remnants of Camille.

"It took part of the house away. The part that was washed away they were in it," Loving said.

He is still amazed by the destruction caused by the nearly 30 inches of rain dumped on the area in a matter of eight hours.

"To see the water that high, it was something I wouldn't believe would happen. Trees, big boulders and rocks were all on the road. I couldn't tell what the road was," Loving said.

Although memories of the storm are hard to recount, the Nelson County community has taken them to learn from the disaster.

"I have to really admire the bounce-back quality," Woody Greenberg, with the Nelson County Historical Society, said. "The county has taken numerous measures to hopefully to prevent something like Camille from happening again. In communications and land use planning."

The historical society has made an effort to document and continue to tell survivors stories.

Greenberg said one thing that has not changed is the determination and resilience of the people in Nelson County.

"For young people to understand you can rise to a challenge, an economic and a social challenge. I think is a good thing," Greenberg said.