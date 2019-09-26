Reminder about Household Hazardous Waste collection days

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority reminds residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County that they can dispose of certain kinds of hazardous waste this weekend.

The Fall Household Hazardous Waste collection days are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Various chemicals can be disposed of, including acids, antifreeze, batteries, floor polish, fluorescent tubes, kerosene, paint and solvents, and pesticides.

This collection is open to residents of Charlottesville, Scottsville and Albemarle County. Nelson County residents can also take advantage of these collection days if they get a voucher from their county government.

Items need to be taken to the Ivy Materials Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road.

The Ivy MUC also accepts antifreeze and motor oil year-round. It does not accept radioactive waste, medical waste, explosives or ammunition at any time.

The center will also be holding its Bulky Waste Amnesty Days in October, when residents of Charlottesville, Scottsville and Albemarle County can get rid of furniture, mattresses, appliances and tires.

