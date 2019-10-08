Reminder about meeting on CWD

Hunters in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties are reminded there will be a meeting Wednesday about Chronic Wasting Disease in deer.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will be holding the meeting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eastern View High School in Culpeper.

This is the second meeting the state agency has held on CWD since a case of the disease was confirmed in a deer taken in the county during the last hunting season.

The CWD case was confirmed in February, prompting officials to create a Disease Management Area including all three counties.

This DMA, which is the second in Commonwealth associated with CWD, has caused several regulatory changes to help minimize the spread of the disease, and these changes will affect hunters in the upcoming season.

DGIF says deer feeding is now prohibited all year and whole carcasses, as well as certain carcass parts, cannot be exported from the DMA.

Those hunters who take a deer on Nov. 16 will be required to submit the animal(s) for CWD testing, but deer that are taking at any other time during the hunting season can be submitted for voluntary testing.

DGIF is encouraging hunters to voluntarily submit all deer taken in the area for testing.

The state agency also says the Earn a Buck program is now in effect on private lands within Culpeper County.

All of the regulatory changes and more will be discussed at the meeting on Wednesday.

CWD has been found in 26 states and three Canadian provinces, and in Virginia, 86 deer have tested positive for the disease since 2009.

All of those except for the one in Culpeper County were taken in Disease Management Area 1, which includes Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties.

CWD is an incurable neurologic disease found in deer, elk and moose that will eventually cause the death of the infected animal.

Symptoms may take more than a year to appear and usually include staggering, abnormal posture, lowered head, drooling, confusion, and marked weight loss.

There is currently no evidence the CWD can be transmitted to people, livestock or pets, but hunters are advised to test all deer taken from known CWD-positive areas and to not consume any animals that test positive for it.

More information on the disease can be found at the link in the Related Links box.