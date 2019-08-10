Reminder to call before digging for any projects

This upcoming Sunday is recognized in Virginia as a day to remind people to call before they dig.

The State Corporation Commission says it is important to call Virginia 811 before beginning to dig on any project.

This is in order to protect the underground infrastructure from damage and to help keep communities, business districts and the environment safe.

The SCC says there is no cost to using the service, which can be reached by calling 811.

People who contact Virginia 811 can request to have underground utility lines located and marked.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on legal state and national holidays.

The SCC also reminds everyone to dig with CARE, which means calling 811 before digging, allow the required time for utilities to be marked, respect and protect the marks, and excavate carefully.