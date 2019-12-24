Reminding drivers about the dangers of drunk driving

Law enforcement agencies across Virginia are teaming up to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving this holiday season.

The Virginia State Police is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and local law enforcement agencies to remind drivers to share the road responsibly, comply with posted speed limits, and to use seat belts.

Officials in Virginia are participating in the national enforcement campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over through Jan. 1.

According to a release, state troopers and local officers will be conducting added patrols in an effort to deter drunk and drugged driving.

Drivers will also see an increased number of messages about the dangers of driving impaired from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Department of Motor Vehicles and DriveSmart Virginia.

Between these messages and the increased law enforcement presence on the road, the goal is to reduce drunk driving.

The NHTSA's Fatality Analysis Reporting System says more than 10,500 people across the United Staes were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2018, and an average of 10,000 people were killed in such crashes each year between 2014 and 2018.

The DMV's 2018 Traffic Crash Facts report says there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes, which claimed 278 lives and hurt more than 4,400 people.

The NHTSA also says there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities during the 2018 Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods than during any other holiday period that year.

People are urged to designate a sober driver before beginning to celebrate or plan to use some other form of transportation, such as a local transit system or a ride-sharing service, in order to get home safely.

Anyone who suspects a person may be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

People who know a friend is getting ready to imbibe for the holiday are also encouraged to take away car keys and arrange for a safe ride home for that friend if at all possible.