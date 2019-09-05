Reminding drivers to stop for stopped school buses

With schools getting back in session all across Virginia, drivers are being reminded to stop for school buses loading and unloading children, or they could face charges.

Governor Ralph Northam is urging drivers to do their part to keep students safe by not passing stopped school buses.

“On any given day, nearly one million Virginia students are transported on more than 15,000 school buses operated by the Commonwealth's school divisions,” he said. “The safety of our children is a responsibility shared by motorists, school bus drivers, parents, school administrators, and communities. Stopping for a school bus is not only considerate, it's Virginia law.”

This issue is the priority of the Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety, which includes representatives from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Health, the Department of Education and the Virginia State Police.

The team is charged with reducing injuries and fatalities on roads and driving change in the Commonwealth's highway safety culture.

“I can think of driving behavior more reckless than putting the lives of children in danger,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “Law enforcement officers across Virginia are looking for violators of our school bus safety laws because many of them are parents too and keeping kids safe is one of our most important priorities.”

So officials are working to remind drivers of the rules when the come upon a school bus with flashing lights.

If the yellow lights are flashing, drivers should slow down and be prepared to stop as well as being aware there may be children who could step out into the road to get to the bus before traffic has come to a complete stop.

Under Virginia law, traffic must stop for stopped buses with red flashing lights and an extended stop sign.

Drivers must also stop if a bus is loading or unloading children, even if the signals on the bus are not on.

Depending on the type of road, traffic in both directions may need to remain stopped until all children clear the road and the bus turns off its lights and begins to move again.

The only time this rule does not apply is on a divided roadway with a median or barrier between the two directions of traffic and the school bus is on the opposite side of the road from the moving car.

When a driver is pulled over for passing a stopped school bus, that person could face a reckless driving charge that may come with up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Families also play a role in protecting children who are trying to get onto or are exiting a school bus. Secretary of Education Atif Qarni says parents should talk to their children about school bus safety and reinforce those lessons at the bus stop.

Officials have some tips to help keep kids safe.

First, as the bus approaches, children should be standing at least ten feet away from the curb and line up away from the street.

Second, children should not attempt to board the bus or cross the road to reach the bus until it has come to a complete stop and its stop sign has been extended with the red lights flashing. It is also recommended to always look both ways before crossing to make sure no other vehicles are approaching.

Third, if a child has to cross the street to reach the bus, they need to walk in from of the bus, on the sidewalk or along the side of the road to a point at least ten feet ahead of the bus before crossing. Also, check with the bus driver to make sure that person sees the child and has indicated that it's safe to cross.

Lastly, if a child drops something near a school bus or any other vehicle should not run back to get it unless an adult has been told and says it is safe to retrieve the object.

School divisions are required to conduct emergency exit drills for all school bus riders at least twice a year, with the first such drill taking place within 30 days of the start of the academic year.

For more information on school bus safety, click on the link in the Related Links box.