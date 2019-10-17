Renewed call for information into 1995 Buckingham County homicide

This weekend will mark 24 years since a Buckingham County store owner was found shot to death during an armed robbery.

The Virginia State Police is renewing calls for anyone with information about the 1995 slaying of 70-year-old Joan Herndon to come forward.

The Arvonia store owner was found dead on Oct. 19, 1995 at her store, Arvonia Produce Market, just off of North James Madison Highway and Abe White Lane.

Police say Herndon was the only person in the store that morning when the call came in about the shooting.

Herndon was found dead right inside the front door of the store and a significant amount of money had been taken.

Herndon, who was originally from London, England, and her husband had run the store for 15 years prior to this crime.

"The 1995 murder shook the community, still reeling from a violent bank robbery two weeks prior just north in Fork Union," said Captian David O. Cooper II, the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office commander. "Even after all these years, we are certain there are folks in the community who know something about this tragic and senseless homicide, and we encourage them to please come forward and share with us what you know. Even the smallest tidbit of information is important to this unsolved case. It's been 24 years and it's time to bring justice to Mrs. Herndon and her surviving family members."

Anyone with information connected with this case is asked to call Senior Special Agent Clay Overholt at (434) 352-3443 or Special Agency Michael heath at (434) 352-3452. Tips can also be submitted by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Investigators say they continue to pursue various leads in this case and there have been multiple interviews conducted.