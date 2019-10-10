Renovation work to begin at Keswick hall

One of the most classic estates in Central Virginia is undergoing a big renovation and expansion.

Keswick Hall on Route 22 was built back in 1912. Now, the new owners are upgrading and expanding the hotel, restaurant, and grounds surrounding the historic resort.

The owners say they are acknowledging the past but also bringing a look and feel of the future to this renowned country retreat.

There will be bigger rooms added to the hotel and a new look to the rooms.

Co-owners Robert and Molly Hardie say they are not just renovating the resort, but transforming it.

"While this is a renovation, this is basically a new project, a new build, so Keswick Hall was originally 48 rooms, it's now going to be 38 rooms, average size 538 feet so the rooms have doubled in size," Hardie said.

His wife Molly underscores the reason for the new style.

"The number one thing we are trying to go for is a sense of calm and peace so when you look around the room we've used calm colors," Molly added.

The 198-acre resort will include a new guest wing, a new signature restaurant and a new spa and wellness center.

The multi-million dollar renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the summer of 2020.