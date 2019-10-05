Repair Cafe returning to Habitat Store

People who have broken items they would like to get fixed can do so for free at the upcoming Repair Cafe.

The Cville TimeBank and the Habitat Store are partnering for the event, which will take place Oct. 12 at the Habitat Store.

Attendees can bring up to three items to get them fixed and then sit down and watch while volunteers fix them.

Items that can be brought include small appliances, clothing, bikes, jewelry, toys and other household items.

Cville TimeBank says some popular items include vacuum cleaners, fans, lamps, wool sweaters, costume jewelry, broken dishes, and small pieces of furniture.

However, attendees are asked to not bring televisions, microwave ovens or gasoline-power equipment.

Volunteers will do their best to repair any items that are brought in for free.

There will also be a Take-Apart Table where children will have a chance to work with tools, under adult supervision, to see what is inside things.

The first Repair Cafe took place in 2015 and it has been held twice a year ever since. In 2017 and 2019, there were also two smaller pop-up events in specific communities.

The event, which got its start thanks to grant funding from the Center for a New American Dream Get2gether Neighborhood Challenge and the Bama Works Fund of the Dave Matthews Band, is now operated entirely through sponsorships and donations.

By repairing items, it keeps some things out of landfills, conserves materials and reduces energy consumption.

There are more than 1,000 Repair Cafes held around the world, after they got their start in Amsterdam in 2009.

