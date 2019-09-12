Repairs completed on Frays Mill Road bridge

An Albemarle County bridge that was closed earlier this week due to damage caused by a suspected hit-and-run driver has reopened.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports Frays Mill Road reopened Thursday afternoon.

The bridge over Marsh Run, near where the road intersects with Advance Mills Road, was damaged in a Monday crash.

The guardrail that keeps vehicles from leaving the road and going into the waterway had been torn off, which VDOT said made the bridge unsafe to cross.

The guardrail has now been replaced and the bridge reopened to traffic.