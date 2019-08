Repaving is slated to begin this week at Darden Towe Park in Albemarle County.

The project will repave the park's parking lots and roadways and is expected to continue until early October.

Active work will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday during the project.

If you still plan on visiting the park, be sure to plan a few extra minutes when attending games or events. Be aware there may be brief road closures throughout the duration of the project.