Report finds Virginia needs to do more about lung cancer

A national association has issued a report saying more people in America are surviving lung cancer, but Virginia needs to do more to help people facing the disease.

The American Lung Association has released its second annual State of Lung Cancer report.

The ALA says lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of men and women in the country, and in just 2019, it's estimated that 5,950 will be diagnosed in Virginia.

The annual report looks at the toll of lung cancer across the country and outlines steps every state can take to protect residents from the disease.

It says there is a positive trend of increased survival, with a 26-percent improvement over the past ten years.

The national survival rate is 21.7 percent while Virginia's survival rate is 21.4 percent.

“While we celebrate that more Americans than ever are surviving lung cancer, the disease remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, and much more can and must be done in Virginia to prevent the disease and support families facing the disease,” said Aleks Casper, the director of advocacy for the ALA in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The ALA says lung cancer is such a deadly cancer because most cases are diagnosed at a later stage, after it has already spread to other parts of the body, and early detection is a key to survival, when the disease is the most curable.

Only 21.5 percent of cases across the United States are caught at an early state, but the ALA says there is a screening test that has been available since 2015 that could help. Currently, only about five percent of eligible patients are getting this test.

The association says that by better understanding the impact of lung cancer across the country, efforts and policies can be focused on where there needs to be more done.

Across the country, more than 228,000 will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with an incidence rate of almost 59 per 100,000 people in Virginia.

The association says lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates because of how late cases tend to be diagnosed, and about 21.4 percent of patients in Virginia are still alive five years after diagnosis.

Lung cancer is much easier to beat if it is caught early enough, but only 21.5 percent of cases in the country and 20.9 percent of cases in Virginia are caught at that stage. If caught early, the five-year survival rate is around 58 percent, but 48.5 percent of cases are not caught until a late stage when the survival rate is just six percent.

If the cancer is caught early enough and has not spread widely, it can often be treated with surgery but only about 20 percent of cases in the country and Virginia undergo surgery as part of their first course of treatment.

The ALA also highlights patients not receiving treatment, for a variety of reasons. It says no one should go untreated because of the lack of provider or patient knowledge, stigma association with lung cancer, fatalism after diagnosis, or the cost of treatment.

Across the country, about 15 percent of cases do not get treated, while in Virginia, 11.7 percent receive no treatment.

The ALA says annual low-dose CT scans among people who qualify can work to reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20 percent in the U.S., but only 4.2 percent of those qualified were screened and jut five percent of those at high risk were screened in 2018.

To see the entire report, click on the link in the Related Links box.