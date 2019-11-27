Report recommends regulating games like Queen of Virginia

A state commission recommends that Virginia start regulating certain gaming devices that look similar to slot machines.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report estimates that there are nearly 9,000 such gaming devices across Virginia and they are not regulated.

It says the state could place regulations on them, like capping the number of devices, ensuring fair operation, and imposing taxes on them.

To read the full report on Gaming in the Commonwealth, click on the link in the Related Links box.

In Charlottesville, Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania said the Queen of Virginia devices constitute illegal gambling and he ordered them removed from all businesses in the city.

The company that makes them said they are games of skill and has sued Platania over the decision.