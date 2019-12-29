Reports: 2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Texas church

A shooting at a Texas church left two people dead and one person in critical condition, according to The Dallas Morning News. (Source: KTVT/CNN)
Updated: Sun 2:23 PM, Dec 29, 2019

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (Gray News) - A shooting at a Texas church left two people dead and one person in critical condition, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the West Freeway Church of Christ at 9:57 Sunday morning.

The church live streams its service and the shooting was captured on video, WFAA reported. The video has since been taken down.

Authorities said one person died at the scene and the other died on the way to a hospital. A third was hospitalized.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl told local media the suspected gunman is believed to be one of those three.

White Settlement is a city in Tarrant County and is a suburb of Fort Worth.

