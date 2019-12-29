UVA researcher explains milestones for Alzheimer's disease research

A UVA researcher talked about the discoveries that were made in 2019 to learn more about Alzheimer's disease and how they're working on finding treatments in the future.

Dr. John Lukens, an assistant professor in the Center for Brain Immunology and Glia at UVA Medical Center, said his team has been researching Alzheimer's.

He said one way their team has been researching the disease is by looking past neurons to see how other cell types play a role in Alzheimer's disease.

"There's major features in AD patients when you compare them to age controlled matches that suggests that there is a number of cells other than just neurons that are involved in human AD," said Lukens. "That's exciting because we haven't tried as many drug targets that are directed to those cell types and those might offer new potential opportunities for treatments."

These possibilities are something Dr. Lukens say could coming soon with help from clinical trials.

"Within the last couple of weeks, Biogen, a pharmaceutical company, announced that they are going to be re- entering one of their drugs into clinical trials," he said. "It was originally thought that it wasn't going to be a possibility so they analyzed a larger data set and they saw some clinically significant benefits in terms of preserving cognitive functions in some Alzheimer's disease patients."

Another discovery researchers have made this year is lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on your risk for dementia. Dr. Lukens said the more lifestyle changes people make, including eating healthy meals or having more exercise routines, the more their genetic risk for dementia goes down.

"It can decrease the chances you could get AD by upwards of 60 percent when you combine five or six healthy lifestyle changes to your life," he said.

The new year is also a new opportunity for researchers to look at bio markers, which could potentially help them find more treatments for Alzheimer's disease.

"There have been advances in 2019 in terms of identifying blood markers, but continuing those efforts into the next year and beyond is really going to make an impact on how we treat patients with Alzheimer's disease," Lukens said.

