Researchers learning more about how tick bite leads to meat allergy

People bitten by certain kinds of ticks may develop a sudden, and potentially life-threatening, allergy to meats like beef.

Now a scientist at the University of Virginia School of medicine has identified changes in the immune system in such people, which may help other scientists study the development of this allergy.

According to a release, the finding by Loren Erickson, PhD, and his team offers insights into why otherwise healthy people who have enjoyed meat their entire lives can suddenly become allergic.

Meat allergy reactions can range from mild hives to nausea and vomiting all the way to anaphylaxis, which can be deadly.

"We don't know what it is about the tick bite that causes the meat allergy. And, in particular, we haven't really understood the source of immune cells that produce the antibodies that cause the allergic reactions," said Erickson. "There's no way to prevent or cure this food allergy, so we need to first understand the underlying mechanism that triggers the allergy so we can devise a new therapy."

The allergy can develop in response to the bite of a Lone Star tick and it can force people to give up eating all mammalian meat, including beef and pork.

The release says even food that does not appear to contain meat can have meat-based ingredients that may trigger an allergic reaction, which means people who develop the allergy must be hyper-vigilant.

An allergist at UVA, Tomas Platts-Mills, MD, was the first person to identify the allergy, which is a reaction to a sugar called alpha-gal, which is found in mammalian meat.

However, the actual reactions inside the body have been poorly understood, though now Erickson's work and that of others at UVA is attempting to change that.

People who have the meat allergy have a distinctive form of immune cell called B cells in great numbers, and these cells produce antibodies that release chemicals into the bloodstream and cause the reaction.

The team has also developed a mouse model of the allergy so others can study it better.

"This is the first clinically relevant model that I know of, so now we can go and ask a lot of these important questions," said Erickson. "We can actually use this model to identify underlying causes of the meat allergy that may inform human studies. So it's sort of a back-and-forth of experiments that you can do in animal models that you can't do in humans. But you can identify potential mechanisms that could lead to new therapeutic strategies so that we can go back to human subjects and test some of those hypotheses."

Information on the meat allergy model is included in an article in the Journal of Immunology.