Residents frustrated with city not removing storm debris for free

Residents of the Greenbrier neighborhood in Charlottesville are growing frustrated with how the city has handled storm debris removal after a recent storm.

More than a week after the severe thunderstorm rolled through, dozens of residential homes still have debris in front of their homes waiting to be picked up by city workers.

Many homeowners are refusing to pay the city's large item pickup fee because they believe the storm damage was bad enough that city should clean up the area for free.

Residents also believe that the pricing of the pickup services is too high for some people.

"What if you really truly can't afford it. If you have to choose between food and having the debris removed from in front of your house," said Cathy Tuberson, a Charlottesville resident.

She went to say that eventually if you don't pay for the removal, the city will come by and fine homeowners for not cleaning the debris in front of their homes.

The pickup fee schedule uses a rolling 12-month period. On this schedule, the first load is picked up for $35. From there, the second pickup is $50, and the third and all the rest of the pickups top out at $100.

Another Charlottesville resident, Debra Taylor, asks why the city has picked items up for free in the past and now refuses to do so.

"Historically, they have just kind of come through and taken care of it and that would be the ideal situation," she said.

Brian Wheeler, a city spokesperson, acknowledges that the city has done complimentary pickup in the past.

However, he also says the decision for complimentary pickup is subjective, and generally, widespread storms impacting the whole city are typically the ones that lead to free pickup.

Wheeler does add the subjectivity of the matter may change in the future.

He adds that there's been a proposal "to remove subjectivity, proposed revisions to the policy in development of city staff will reference National Weather Service data and tie the event to a predetermined funding source and not to roadway maintenance funds."