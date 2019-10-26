Residents invited to Pumpkin Smash

When Halloween has come and gone, you might wonder what to do with that jack-o-lantern you carved.

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority suggests bringing it down to the Great Pumpkin Smash Composting Event.

The event will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the McIntire Recycling Center on Nov. 2.

Participants will get to drop their pumpkins into a large composting container, thereby smashing them.

Pumpkin composting is free and open to people who live in Charlottesville or Albemarle County.

Information on the RSWA, city and county composting and recycling programs will also be available.

