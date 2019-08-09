Residents meet officers for 'Bacon and Biscuits'

Albemarle County Police officers got up early to mingle with residents at a convenience store in North Garden on Friday morning.

It was all part of the “Bacon and Biscuits” event at the Crossroads Store.

Bacon and Biscuits is part of a series of events the Albemarle County Police Department has to connect with the community.

The event had a little bit of everything from food, to coffee and officers hanging out in the store and chatting with residents.

“In general, we are just hanging out and being accessible,” said Albemarle County Police First Sergeant Timothy Carrico.

Police say this event helps connect the officers to the people they serve.

“We need to be accessible to the community members in more positive forms and not always rely on when we are getting calls for service and things of that nature and just be accessible to chat and communicate and that way when we do have serious situation the rapport is already built and those connections are already made,” said Carrico.

Police believe the convenience store was a great way to connect with residents.

“We want to be where the community members are. Crossroads Stores is a very busy location and we did the Bacon and Biscuits just as a little undertone of not taking ourselves to serious,” said Carrico.

Bacon and Biscuits ended at 10 a.m.