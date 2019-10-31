Resolution will honor title winning Nationals

Several members of Congress will be introducing a resolution to honor the Washington National's first World Series title in franchise history.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holme Norton (D-D.C.) and Senators Mark Warner (D-Virginia), Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) said on Thursday they will introduce the resolution.

“The 2019 Washington Nationals fought with incredible heart and passion all season long to become World Champions,” Warner said. “Coming back from their 19-31 start to win elimination game after elimination game, these Nationals refused to give in or give up. I want to congratulate every single member of the team, from Mad Max to Childish Bambino to Virginia's own original National, Ryan Zimmerman. Enjoy this well-deserved honor, you made history. And if you figure out how to get Baby Shark to stop playing on repeat in your heads, please let me know."

"At a time of so much division, the Washington Nationals gave everyone something to cheer for together,” Kaine said. “Who could've predicted they would revive their season after such a dreary start? Who could have called Howie Kendrick hitting not one but multiple series-winning home runs? And who on earth could've imagined that Baby Shark would be their theme of the year? These Nats had fun, and we had fun watching them all year. This victory will be remembered and treasured for a long, long time."

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros, winning all four away games in the series, to win the title.