Resurfacing work near Monticello to begin

Work to resurface Thomas Jefferson Parkway has been rescheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers will need to take a detour while the work is completed to replace temporary asphalt surfaces that were put in after crews replaced multiple stormwater pipes.

The closure will run nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. with the project expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Friday.

During this work, Thomas Jefferson Parkway will be closed between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop.

There is a posted detour for overnight and early morning drivers.

It directs eastbound drivers to take Milton Road to North Milton Road and then to Richmond Road and Interstate 64 West and take Exit 121 at Scottsville Road to get on Thomas Jefferson Parkway.

Westbound drivers will need to reverse this detour, taking Scottsville Road to I-64 to Exit 124 at Shadwell onto Richmond Road to North Milton Road and then Milton Road in order to get to Thomas Jefferson Parkway.

This work was originally supposed to start Sunday night.