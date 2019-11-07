Return to Wintergreen for holiday performances with the cast of 'The Sound of Music'

The Von Trapp family will be returning to Wintergreen Resort for the holiday season.

The cast from the recent production of "The Sound of Music" at the resort will be reuniting for "A Very Von Trapp Christmas!"

Brian Clowdus, the director and producer of the hit production, says almost 10,000 people came out in September to see the outdoor venue turned into the mountains of Austria.

"'The Sound of Music at Wintergreen Resort' has been a highlight of my career and proved to be the most successful musical I have ever produced," said Clowdus. "The community embraced us with open arms and where else can you see nuns riding a chairlift on your journey to a show? In response to this overwhelming success, we are bringing the stars back together for an intimate indoor Christmas Cabaret where you get to know the actors with personal holiday stories and classic songs in a concert that will warm your heart and tickle your soul."

Julie Trammel Key, who played Maria; Jayme Alilaw, who played the Mother Abbess; and Blake Burgess, who played Captain Von Trapp, will be headlining the event.

On select performance nights, the child actors from "The Sound of Music" will also perform, including Bela Ware, Reagan Topper, Reese Topper, Seth Johnson, Soren Michael Corbett, Eliza Smith, Erin Burke, Harper Jewel, Keira Druzgal, Matty Ward, Sonia Kamath, and Grayson Reed.

"A Very Von Trapp Chrismas" will open on Dec. 13 and run through Dec. 31 with performances on Fridays at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click on the link in the Related Links box. Seating is limited.