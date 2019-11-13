Campaign aims to get more students drinking water

A group of Charlottesville High School students is working to show their classmates the health benefits of drinking enough water. The "Rev Your Bev" campaign is put is on by Y-Street, a program advocating for healthier youth across Virginia.

During lunch, a group of roughly ten students handed out free flavored water to their classmates to show that water can taste good when mixed with fruit.

In exchange for the free drink, students were asked to fill out a short survey by Y-Street asking about their daily water consumption.

Charlottesville High School senior Ashlyn Cherrix says they actually got a much bigger turnout than expected.

"Just drinking a glass a day just helps you energize your body and stay more awake in classes," she said. "You might not be able to cut out all your sugary foods or drinks but just knowing that you're taking in some good parts of the diet is really good."

Wednesday's flavors included orange mixed vanilla and assorted berries with seltzer water.

In the future, school staff plans on providing free flavored water stations on a daily basis to get kids staying hydrated throughout the school day.