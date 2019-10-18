Reward offered for information in armed bank robbery

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a person involved in an armed robbery last month.

The FBI's Richmond Division is offering $5,000 as a reward.

It is investigating an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield, which occurred on Sept. 14.

According to officials, during the robbery, the suspect entered the bank and quickly approached the tellers while brandishing a firearm and demanding money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and then ran away from the scene.

He is described as a black man between 50 and 60 years of age with an average build and weighing about 200 pounds. He is between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a light blue oxford-style shirt, a black ball cap, dark pants with a stripe, sunglasses, and a black/blue bandana covering part of his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI by calling (804) 261-1044 or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.