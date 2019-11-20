Ribbon-cutting held for new bridge at national park trailhead

A ribbon-cutting took place Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new Cedar Run bridge at the Whiteoak Canyon Trailhead in the Shenandoah National Park.

Representatives from the park, the Piedmont Environmental Council, and Trout Unlimited were on hand, as was the Graves family, which owns the property.

According to a release, the new bridge lets hikers and other community members access the Whiteoak Canyon Trailhead, and it opens up three miles of stream habitat to native fish for the first time in decades.

The new 35-foot high-water bridge has replaced a low-water concrete crossing that blocked the movement of fish in the stream and frequently became clogged with woody materials and river debris.

The old structure acted more like a dam when it became clogged, which caused water to reroute around it as well as erosion and flooding.

Then in 2018, two extreme rainfalls meant the structure had become unsafe for vehicles and pedestrians.

This new bridge has been designed to improve flood resilience in the surrounding area, reduce maintenance costs, and provide better emergency access to the area.

The release says the $110,000 project was funded by grants from the U.lS. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Orvis, the Piedmont Environmental Council, the Nimick Forbesway Foundation, and the Ohrstrom Foundation.

That funding paid for the design, construction and installation of the new bridge, the demolition and disposal of the old one, and restoration of the streambed and floodplain.

"This is a prime example of how partnerships work. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service couldn't do this alone, and we have been so blessed to have good partners to work with to bring these kinds of projects to fruition," said Albert Spells, the project leader with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "This is a win-win situation. And thank you, Mr. graves, because if you hadn't allowed it, we wouldn't have been able to get this project done."

With the return of the free flow of water under the bridge, the habitat has been reopened to brook trout, American eel, and other native species.

The release says this project was part of a regional initiative to reconnect stream habitat for brook trout and improve water quality for other at-risk aquatic species.

That initiative is led by the Piedmont Environmental Council, Trout Unlimited, Friends of the Rappahannock and other partners.

So far, five restoration projects on private lands next to the Shenandoah National Park have been finished.

The Piedmont Environmental Council has also been working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to address fish passage issues that have been created by public crossings in brook trout waters.

Piedmont Environmental Council President Chris Miller says there are about 130 restoration projects along the east slope of the national park.