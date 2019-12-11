Richmond passes ban on using cell phones while driving

Drivers caught texting and driving in a Virginia city will soon be subject to a fine.

News outlets report Richmond City Council unanimously passed a ban Monday night on using a hand-held device while driving.

The city's police department says more than 200 people have been injured or killed by distracted drivers in Richmond this year.

The ordinance will take effect in six months. During that time, the city plans to have a public awareness campaign to educate residents about the change.

Drivers in violation of the ordinance will be fined $125 for the first offense. Subsequent offenses will result in a $250 fine.