Riggleman, Spanberger on impeachment debate in U.S. House

The U.S. House spent much of Wednesday debating the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, including the representatives from Central Virginia.

Congressman Denver Riggleman (R-Fifth) spoke against the impeachment, calling it a partisan attack.

He said it is time for Congress to get to work and not engage in the impeachment.

"I represent the Fifth District of Virginia, home to so many Founding Fathers, whose vision shaped the great country we are living in today," he said. "Thomas Jefferson and James Madison are not around to see what their creation has become. I don't think they would be pleased to see Congress subverting the will of Democracy by holding an impeachment because the majority party simply can not accept the 2016 election."

On Tuesday, Trump endorsed Riggleman on Twitter.

Riggleman is a businessman in Nelson County and is serving his first term in Congress.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-Seventh) also spoke.

She previously said she will vote to approve the articles of impeachment, saying Trump's actions have left her no choice but to protect the U.S. Constitution.

"Today, especially today, I affirm my commitment to upholding and protecting the Constitution, the rule of law, and the people it governs," said Spanberger.

She is a first-term representative who lives in Henrico County.