Riggleman announces town hall meeting in Danville

Congressman Denver Riggleman is planning to hold his first major town hall meeting next week in Danville, and Charlottesville might be next.

Riggleman has had telephone town halls and roundtables since getting elected, but this will be his first time hosting an in person town hall that is widely promoted to the public.

The town hall will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Danville Community College. It will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Oliver Hall.

Riggleman said he wanted to start his town hall tour in Danville because that region is dealing with significant growth, plus trade and agricultural issues. He said he plans to hold a town hall in the Charlottesville area soon.

"It will happen at some point," Riggleman said. "Charlottesville's a pretty small part of the district with 10,000 square miles. I'll do the Southside swing, and then I'll start heading up north. We'll hit Charlottesville, then we'll hit Fauquier County."

Riggleman said he is eager to meet with people in person so he can better explain his plans, particularly about health care.