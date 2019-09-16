Riggleman censured by Rappahannock GOP

The Rappahannock County Republican Party has censured Congressman Denver Riggleman.

According to a release, the censure passed by a majority vote of the party members in response to Riggleman's failure to curb spending and support for importing foreign workers.

“Denver Riggleman has repeatedly voted for continuing resolutions for out-of-control spending that increase inflation and jeopardizes the economic stability and wellbeing of the citizens of Rappahannock County and of the Fifth District of Virginia,” stated the censure.

It also says Riggleman has ignored protests to repeatedly vote for increases in the number of visas for foreign workers.

The censure states Riggleman has "demonstrated that he is serving the interests of big multinational corporations seeking endless supplies of cheap foreign labor at the expense of the interests of families and workers in Rappahannock County and the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia."

Riggleman is a Republican from Nelson County who represents the Fifth District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.