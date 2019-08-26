Riggleman explains his opposition to federal gun control bills

Republican Representative Denver Riggleman said he is opposed to an expansion of background checks for gun purchases, even though recent polls show a vast majority of Americans support it.

Riggleman, who represents Virginia's Fifth District, said the push to expand background checks is the wrong tactic to respond to recent mass shootings.

"Nothing the Democrats are proposing would have stopped any of these shootings," Riggleman said.

Democrats are proposing a bill that would require background checks for all gun sales. That bill passed the House earlier this year, but has stalled in the Senate. Recent polls from NBC News, the Wall Street Journal and Fox News show roughly 90 percent of Americans support universal background checks.

President Donald Trump also appeared open to the idea last week. But Riggleman said universal background checks would have unintended negative consequences.

"We tried to put an amendment where a domestic abuse victim can borrow a firearm," Riggleman said. "That would have been illegal. A rancher cannot let a ranch hand have a weapon or let them borrow a weapon to shoot a coyote."

According to the bill, background checks would not be required for certain firearm transfers, such as a gift between spouses, but Riggleman said, instead of focusing on background checks, the federal government should better enforce laws that are already on the books, such as getting guns away from people with mental health problems.

"If you are judged to be incapacitated or violent based on a mental health issue," he said, "ATF can take your weapons."

Riggleman suggests more data sharing among federal agencies to keep tabs on those who should be prevented from buying weapons due to mental health concerns.

He touted improvements signed by Trump last year to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System but said more states need to participate, or the background check database will not be updated.

"Why in the heck can't we get an FBI Fusion Center that joins all of the data in all 50 states," Riggleman asked.

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy is leading the charge to pass universal background checks in the Senate. He said he spoke to Trump earlier in August, during which the president expressed support for working together with Republicans and Democrats to come up with a background checks bill that can pass the Senate and save lives.

Murphy said if they were able to expand the number of background checks that are processed in this country, that would undoubtedly save lives.