Road, facility closures for Grand Illumination

Charlottesville will be celebrating the Grand Illumination on Friday, and the event will close some facilities and roads.

The city says the Herman Key Recreation building will close to the general public at 2 p.m. and remain closed until 10 p.m.

The parking lot on Seventh Street at City Hall and City Hall Annex will also be closed during that time.

The city has also set aside some additional parking for people with disabilities on Market Street, between Sixth and Eighth streets.

On the Downtown Mall, the Second Street SW and Fourth Street SE crossovers will close at 4 p.m. and reopen at 10 p.m.

Should it be nippy and a person just wants to get warn, there will also be a warming center at the Herman Key Recreational facility, which is next to the Sprint Pavilion, the new home of the Grand Illumination ceremony.

City officials say there will be a bag check at there designated entry points, into the event as well as complimentary parking after 4 p.m. at the Market Street and Water Street parking garages.

