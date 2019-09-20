Roanoke company unveils secret cell tower along Blue Ridge Parkway

A Roanoke-based company is doing something no other company has done. It's building a certain type of infrastructure along the Blue Ridge Parkway, but chances are people won't even notice.

"We live and die by our cell phones now, so it's the equivalent of having electricity or water," said Anthony Smith at a ribbon-cutting Thursday. "So folks welcomed the tower."

Smith, President of Blue Ridge Towers, said his crew is answering a call for better cell phone service along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

"It's kind of hard to get a crowd to come out and stare at a concrete block, right? But this block represents something that's pretty monumental for our area," he said.

His company gathered at the base of a new cell phone tower in Botetourt County's Blue Ridge Park for a ribbon-cutting officially recognizing the tower.

Blue Ridge Towers has worked for two years to make cell phone service in the area stronger, driven by a need for Shentel Communications to have service in the corridor.

But what makes it unique is that it's the first cell tower ever given permission to rise along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

It was no easy task, as Smith now knows firsthand.

"But Park Service rules with an iron fist," he said. "Their no is their no, their yes is their yes. And we got five no's until we got a yes."

Inside the stealth tower, there is space for three companies including Shentel and Briscnet, a communications company owned and operated by Blue Ridge Towers.

They'll serve the neighborhood and several miles of the parkway. Smith said it cost three times as much as a typical cell tower to make. It's 130-feet tall, including 90 feet of concrete and 40 feet of fiberglass.

“We wrestled with different styles of towers that they would allow and we settled on a grain silo," Smith said. "Because if you go up and down the parkway, you’ll see grain silos in different locations.”

But this 130-foot service silo is no information silo.

Others are jumping in to make full use of what Blue Ridge Towers has built upon, including the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority.

"We have the opportunity to provide some of the backhaul plumbing. The plumbing to the infrastructure," said Frank Smith with the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority. "That's going to really help him be able to serve this community well and serve his subscribers."

Smith said the Blue Ridge Tower Team is meeting many of the same goals the authority has, which include servicing the community.

“And I think in this case, especially with Anthony’s team, there are other providers who can ride on the network," Smith said. "So he’s able to provide access to other carriers, which means that other people can get more service and there’s choice in competition. So it’s very good.”

Anthony Smith said he's looking to 13 other potential sites along the parkway for other towers. This, he said, will increase safety along the parkway.

"Someone wrecks a car, someone falls off of a mountain bike, someone has a heart attack, there's no way to dial 911," he said. "So this tower will serve this Webster Road community for cell service, for broadband. But will also service up to five miles along the Blue Ridge Parkway, just for general safety."

But for right now, Smith is reveling in what happens when you go against the grain.

"This is one of the few times in my career, I'm proud of myself," he said, tapping his chest. "I am."

