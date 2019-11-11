Roll Call Rivanna to hold Veteran Care Fair

A local community organization will be holding a care fair for veterans and their families later this week.

Roll Call Rivanna will be holding a Veteran Care Fair at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The organization says more than 30 organizations will be represented to help with networking resource availability and connecting with community services.

This is the third Roll Call the organization has held at the County Office Building where organizations can interact with veterans and their families.

Some of the organizations that will have representatives at this fair include Coming Home Well, the Mitchell Hash Foundation, the Salvation Army and Living Free.