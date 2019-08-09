Route 53 reopens hours later than expected

Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Albemarle County reopened several hours later than anticipated Friday.

The road was closed between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop for repaving work after several stormwater pipes were replaced at the end of July.

Asphalt patches that were placed in the road over where the pipes were worked on were only temporary and needed to be replaced.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says an equipment problem prevented the work from being completed by 6 a.m. Friday, resulting in the surprise extended closure that impacted drivers coming in from southeast Albemarle County and Fluvanna County.

The road reopened just before 12 p.m.