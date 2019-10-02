Royalty Event Center provides affordable event venue

In the midst of expensive ballrooms and conference rooms, Nakesha White opened Royalty Event Center on Sept. 21, so that anyone can have a place to celebrate or meet.

White is the owner of the restaurant Royalty Eats and the bakery business Royalty Gourmet Cupcakery.

When she was providing food at events around the city, she saw first-hand how much Charlottesville needed an affordable space.

"Everybody should be capable of having an event and not have to really worry about if they're going to be able to afford it,” said White. “Because once you book an event, at times, there's no money left to buy your food or other accommodations you need to have that event."

The 408-square-foot space is right next to her restaurant in the Cherry Avenue Shopping Center. A bigger back room is currently under construction and will be opening soon.

From now until December, the grand opening prices range from $200 to $400. Nonprofit organizations get an additional discount.

"We have found places as high as $2,200, $1,500, $900. Nowhere near $100, $200, $300,” said White. “I think that this is affordable. Anything under $500 a day is affordable when you're having an event."

Joanne Smith is the event planner for the Royalty Event Center.

"I've worked in a few different venues and caterers and so forth,” said Smith. “And there's a certain population of affordability that you're just knocked out."

Smith said she wanted to be part of something that will make a positive impact on the community.

"Whether it is for educational purposes, whether it's for a dance group, whether it's for a birthday,” said Smith, “people together are positive things and I think that's a great thing for any community, and something Charlottesville could desperately use."

White said she just wants everyone to be able to enjoy themselves.

"I would like to see everybody come here to the event center and just be happy and do whatever you want to do and be able to afford it,” said White.

White and Smith said the venue is booking up fast. If you are looking for a space for your event, email them at RoyaltyEventCenter@gmail.com.