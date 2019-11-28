Ruckersville restaurant gives out free Thanksgiving meals

A Ruckersville restaurant gave away free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday giving back to their community.

The Lazy Day Cafe off of Route 29 fed over 150 people. They started at 11 a.m. and kept going until they ran out of food around 3 p.m. This is the third year the restaurant has done this.

Co-owner and manager, James Wesley Nibblins said this was their biggest year.

"Well a lot of people don't have as many opportunities as a lot of us have,” said Nibblins. “So it was good for us that we could reach out to them and let them know that they didn't have to have money, all they had to have was an empty stomach, and to be able to come in and sit down and have a good meal."

The restaurant will continue its tradition of giving next year.