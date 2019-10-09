Russo seeks Democratic nomination for Riggleman's seat

Another Democrat has entered the race to unseat Congressman Denver Riggleman, a Republican who currently represents the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia.

Claire Russo, a Marine veteran, lives in Albemarle County in the Earlysville area.

She served in Iraq and then also worked as a civilian with the Army in Afghanistan.

After returning to the states, Russo worked as a Council of Foreign Relations International Affairs fellow where she studied the role of women in combat and conflicts.

She will be facing off against several other Democrats for the nomination: University of Virginia Dr. Cameron Webb, former Marine Roger Dean Huffstetler, attorney Kim Daugherty, and former Marine and Rappahannock County Supervisor John Lesinski.

Riggleman, an Air Force veteran and owner of a distillery in Nelson County, is also facing a Republican challenger, Bob Good, who is a member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.