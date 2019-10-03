SAGA Communications files complaint against local non-profit radio stations

Media conglomerate SAGA Communications' local subsidiary, Tidewater Communications LLC., filed a complaint on September 3 asking the Federal Communications Commission to not renew the license of five local low power FM stations. That includes the WKMZ 96.5 oldies station in Ruckersville, and Charlottesville stations WREN 97.9 oldies, WXRK Rock Hits 92.3, WVAI 101.3 Jamz hip-hop station, and WPVC 94.7 progressive talk show and Spanish speaking station.

The complaint alleged several issues, including that the non-profit stations are broadcasting commercial advertisements and that some of the stations are working together. The four Charlottesville LPFM stations all share the same location on Hillsdale Drive and split the rent, but are each their own entity.

Jeff Lenert, the manager of WPVC said the worst claim made in the complaint is that the stations provide no value to the community.

"What terrifies me about this whole process if SAGA is successful,” said Lenert, “is that all of the black and brown voices in Charlottesville that we worked so hard to provide...with an outlet... will be silenced and will be left with classic rock, right-wing talk, and country music like we were before we got here."

Lennert said WPVC participates in fundraisers like the Back to School Bash in which kids in need got backpacks and supplies. He said the station is also the only Spanish speaking station in the area, and provide PSAs such as one that announces how female Hispanic women can safely contact the criminal justice system if faced with sexual assault or domestic violence.

WVAI 101.3 Jamz is also the only hip-hop station in Charlottesville, a radio outlet for many African Americans in the community both for music and discussions.

Lenert said he is not worried as much about SAGA being successful with the FCC as he is with how much money it will take to fight them.

"We've had to hire lawyers,” said Lenert. “And lawyers are expensive especially lawyers that are certified to argue in front of the FCC. So I don't think their object is to drive us off the air by revoking our license. I think their object is to bankrupt us."

SAGA owns local stations Newsradio WINA 98.9 FM and 1070 AM, WWWV 97.5 FM classic rock, and 106.1 FM WCNR The Corner alternative station. Mike Friend, the manager of WKMZ’s Rock Hits, said he does not understand why SAGA would see them as a threat.

"The way radio works now,” said Friend, “if people can't hear a station that's going to play what we play. They're not going to listen to WWWV. They're going to listen to Sirius XM or a hundred places on the Internet...We keep people in Charlottesville listening to the radio. And they ought to be happy about that."

Lenert said the complaint is not the only thing hurting WPVC’s pockets. He said pro-Confederate statue supporters have been sending emails, robocalls, and phone calls to the station’s underwriters that he describes as “relatively threatening if they continue the underwriting of our station,” because of guests on their progressive talk shows support of removing them.

Lenert and Friend said the community has been a big help as they fight SAGA’s complaints. All of the non-profit stations have an option to donate on their websites.