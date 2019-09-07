SCAN makes improvements to Victory Hall

The Scottsville Center for the Arts and the Natural Environment spent their Saturday making improvements to Victory Hall.

The group did some painting inside the building, installed new panels to absorb sound, and upgraded the green room and dressing room.

SCAN said they have been doing improvements on the theater since 2004.

Erin Root, the president of SCAN, said it was important to them to revamp Victory Hall so the building can continue to do events in the future.

"It's important to SCAN's mission of getting performing and visual arts class in the community to children and adults and to get concerts here," said Root.

SCAN hopes to have a concert series at Victory Hall during the winter.

They will be working at the theater again tomorrow from 12:30-6 p.m. and they are encouraging people to come and help.

They will have pizza for volunteers.